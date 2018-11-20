In A First, Central Railway To Introduce E-Toilets In Coaches

The e-toilets electronically integrate all the toilet functions. (File)

As a special initiative to mark World Toilet Day, Central Railway (CR) department has announced to introduce e-toilets in the railway coaches for the first time.

"Though e-toilets have been common in use in static locations, the concept will be tried for the first time in a mobile environment of a railway coach," said Central Railway in a press note released.

The e-toilets electronically integrate all the toilet functions, resulting in simple to operate pressurized flushing and incorporates several additional functions and sensors to ensure hygienic toilet operations.

The coach (3A) will be part of Train no. 11013 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Coimbatore Express (LTT Coimbatore), which will be monitored for performance and customer feedback, informed the railway.

Swachh Bharat Mission, launched Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, aimed to achieve a clean India by 2019. Over 8,86,83,102 toilets have been built across India since the Swachh Bharat Mission started.

World Toilet Day is celebrated on 19 November.