Imran Khan Talks Kashmir With Donald Trump Ahead Of United Nations Meet

US President Donald Trump with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at a previous meeting.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today discussed New Delhi's recent move on Jammu and Kashmir with United States President Donald Trump over the phone, even as the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a closed-door meeting on the issue.

"Prime Minister Khan conveyed Pakistan's concern on recent developments in Kashmir and the threat they pose to regional peace," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by state-run Radio Pakistan.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister said that the two had a "cordial conversation", and agreed to keep in touch over the Kashmir dispute. The two also reportedly discussed Afghanistan, where the United States is engaged in talks with the Taliban.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi later said in a press conference that Pakistan has contacted four of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and are "also trying to contact the French President".

The UNSC decided to hold the rare closed-door meeting on the request of China, a proclaimed ally of Pakistan. Discussions were open only to the five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. Pakistan had requested that its representative be allowed to participate in the meeting, but permission was denied.

According to UN records, the Security Council had last discussed the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in 1965.

On August 5, India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories. Pakistan reacted by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and downgrading diplomatic ties with New Delhi. India, however, maintained that its move to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status was an internal matter and advised Pakistan to "accept reality".

(With inputs from Agencies)

