Imran Khan Doesn't Know How to Conduct International Ties: Foreign Ministry

Raveesh Kumar said the most serious thing is that Imran Khan gave an open call for Jihad (File)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "does not know how to conduct international relationships", the Foreign Ministry said today, accusing him of making provocative and irresponsible statements at the UN General Assembly. The ministry also hit out at Malaysia for raising Kashmir at the UNGA, saying the country should keep its friendly ties with India in mind.

"He used provocative and irresponsible statements in UNGA. I think he doesn't know how to conduct international relationships," said foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

"The most serious thing is that he gave an open call for Jihad against India, which is not normal," he said.

The spokesperson also had a strong message for Malaysia and Turkey, which raised Kashmir at the UN meet.

"J&K signed the Instrument of Accession like all other princely states, Pakistan invaded and illegally occupied parts of J&K. The government of Malaysia should bear in mind the friendly relations between the two countries and desist from making such remarks," Mr Kumar said.

On Turkey, the official remarked caustically: "We call upon the Turkey government to get a proper understanding of the situation on the ground before they make any further statements on this issue. It is a matter which is completely internal to India."

At the gathering of world leaders for the UNGA, Pakistan repeatedly tried to raise India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and split it into two union territories.

Imran Khan, in a speech that has been widely condemned, said when two nuclear armed countries fight it will have "consequences" for the entire world.

In a sharp rebuttal, India said: "Rarely has the General Assembly witnessed such misuse, rather abuse, of an opportunity to reflect. Words matter in diplomacy. Invocation of phrases such as 'pogrom', 'bloodbath', 'racial superiority', 'pick up the gun' and 'fight to the end' reflect a medieval mindset and not a 21st century vision."

