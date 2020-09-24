Imports From China Fell To $16.60 Billion During April-July This Year: Centre

India's imports from China were $23.45 billion in the corresponding period of last year. (File)

India's imports from China during April-July 2020 decreased to $16.60 billion from $23.45 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, the government informed the Rajya Sabha.

The information was given by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply.

On Monday, on being asked about over 27 per cent reduction in imports from China from April to August and if it was step towards making India self-reliant, Mr Goyal said the government was committed to making Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India a success.

He also said the government has rolled out Atmanirbhar Bharat package of Rs 20 lakh crore during the COVID-19 crisis.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)