'Important To Follow Right Footsteps': Aaditya Thackeray's Post On Dad

Three days after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray posted an appreciation tweet for his father.

"Always important to follow the right footsteps," he posted on Instagram with a throwback picture of his father and him following close behind.

The rebellion by Sena's Eknath Shinde and close to 50 MLAs supporting him spelled the end for the alliance government led by Mr Thackeray. The faction contended that they wished to call off the "unnatural" alliance with the ideologically incompatible Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP and get back together with the BJP.

"Indebted to all for your love and blessings that keep coming our way, that is our true strength," said Junior Thackeray.

Aaditya Thackeray, in an interview to NDTV, said his father had been very graceful in stepping down as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"He has seen betrayals earlier. He doesn't have any real material attachment to the seat. He left Varsha when he said. He has given his resignation. That's very unlikely of any politician who loves saying I'll come back soon. He feels if we don't have the numbers, we don't have it. He said Aaditya, what doesn't belong to us...never will it be...," said the 32-year-old.

"My father, grandfather and his father all believed that power and money come, go and come again... that is beyond one's control, but one should never lose one's reputation and respect. So, we are here to serve, and we will see how things go," he said in the interview.

Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as his deputy on Thursday.