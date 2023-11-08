Implement Plan To Cut Down Stubble Burning: Delhi Air Quality Panel To Punjab

The Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining Areas in its report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) stated that the state government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases.

In its report, the Committee of Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas stated, "At this critical juncture when the paddy stubble burning incidents are at their peak, the State government of Punjab and various administrative agencies under it need to strictly and effectively implement the various components of the action plan to drastically bring down stubble burning cases in areas where paddy harvest/management of paddy straw is still underway."

The report also stated that, apart from various meetings held earlier, another detailed review of the status of implementation of the respective plans for prevention and control of paddy stubble burning in the States of Punjab and Haryana was conducted by the Commission on November 2, 2023, and November 3, 2023, respectively.

The performance of these two states, including district-wise performance in this regard, was comprehensively reviewed with the Chief Secretaries, the Secretaries in charge of the Department(s) concerned and the Deputy Commissioners. They were appropriately impressed upon the compelling necessity to intensify various measures listed in the plans with respect to stricter monitoring and enforcement, including effective in-situ and ex-situ management measures in areas where the harvest is yet to be completed, the report mentioned filed in NGT.

The Commission has been keeping a close watch on the fire counts being reported on account of paddy stubble burning, as per the protocol developed by ISRO, further adding to the commission report.

The Bench of Justice Prakash Shrivastava, on October 20, 2023, took suo moto cognisance of newspaper reports published in regard to the rising air pollution in Delhi and Punjab.

The tribunal had directed and sought action taken by the Punjab Pollution Control Board as well as by the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining areas on the last date of the hearing.

Recently, the Tribunal has also issued notice to the Chief Secretaries of the States where the Air Quality Index (AQI) has dipped to severe, very poor and poor categories. They are directed to take immediate remedial action and submit the action taken report before the Tribunal, including Delhi.

While seeking a response, the Tribunal observed that immediate action was required. Serious conditions are reflected in various cities in the air quality bulletins. Hence, immediate action is required for the prevention and control of air pollution in these cities so as to ensure better air quality for the residents.

Noting the seriousness of the issue, NGT has impleaded the Chief Secretaries of the concerned States, Chairman, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Member Secretary, CPCB, and National Task Force through its head secretary, MoEF&CC, as parties in the case and sought their responses and directed them to take remedial action and submit an action taken report reflecting compliance of directions issued by the Tribunal from time to time in this regard.

