Impeachment Move 'Ill-Conceived', Will Harm Judiciary, Says Soli Sorabjee

"What is the gross misbehaviour, the ground for impeachment? That a judgment was not in favour... People should learn to understand an unfavourable order, to accept defeat... SC has given good reasons. If you don't accept, where is the finality?" Mr Sorabjee said.
The opposition move was widely seen a as a reaction to the top court judgment on the BH Loya case since it came a day after the verdict. But the Congress claimed that the move had nothing to do with the case. It was prepped a week ago, signed by 71 lawmakers, 7 of whom has since retired. The letter, they said, could not be presented to Mr Naidu, since he was in the northeast.
The Congress, which addressed the press soon after their meeting with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, acknowledged that it was a difficult decision. "We wish this day had never come," said senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
"The choice was not easy because either way, the repercussions are serious," the party said.