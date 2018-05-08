Impeachment Motion Against Chief Justice Live Updates: Five-Judge Bench To Hear Plea By Congress MPs Today

Here are LIVE updates on Chief Justice impeachment move:



09:25 (IST) Last month, over 60 Rajya Sabha parliamentarians signed a petition calling for Justice Misra's impeachment six months before he retires. The motion "doesn't deserve to be admitted", Mr Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said just three days later. 09:11 (IST) The judges who will hear the Congress's challenge are Justices AK Sikri, SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and AK Goel. Justices Bobde and Ramana are both in line for Chief Justice. Justice Sikri, who will head the bench, is number six in seniority.

A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court will hear a petition moved by two Congress lawmakers challenging rejection of the impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra by Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. The petition moved by the Congress says Mr Naidu's decision was "illegal and arbitrary" and taken in a "cavalier, cryptic and abrupt manner", without an inquiry.The bench will be headed by Justice A K Sikri, number six in seniority. The other members are Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and A K Goel, who are next in the sequence of seniority.The senior-most judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Jospeh - who had held the controversial January 12 press conference in which they had virtually revolted against the CJI by raising litany of allegations against him, have been kept out of the matter.Last month, the impeachment petition signed by over 60 Rajya Sabha parliamentarians called for Justice Misra's impeachment six months before he retires. The motion "doesn't deserve to be admitted", Mr Naidu, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said just three days later.