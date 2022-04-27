Image Of Kebab Seller From Kashmir Wins International Food Photo Contest

In the image titled Kebabiyana, the vendor is seen working at a smoke-filled food joint.

Indian photographer Debdatta Chakraborty was named the winner of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2022 for an image of a street vendor in Srinagar, Kashmir. In the image titled Kebabiyana, the vendor is seen working at a smoke-filled food joint. He's engulfed by smoke as he tends to what looks like meat kebabs.

The photo was shot at Srinagar's Khayyam Chowk, an alleyway that looks like any other street during the day. However, in the evening, it turns into a hub of activity as vendors light multiple charcoal ovens, and the aroma and smoke of wazwan kebabs from the grills transform this street into a foodie's paradise.

Here's the winning image:

Overall Winner

And finally, huge congratulations to Debdatta Chakraborty, Overall Winner of the 2022 @FoodPhotoAward Competition with Kebabiyana.



An amazing winning image! #FoodPhotoAwards22pic.twitter.com/eQ0eQTsRqQ — Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year (@FoodPhotoAward) April 26, 2022

Caroline Kenyon, the founder and director of Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year, said the winning photograph had “beautifully captured billowing embrace of the smoke, the golden light, the subject's expression as he prepares the food for sharing”.

“Sparks fly from the skewers, whose roasting we can almost smell, we imagine the warm, delicious aroma. This image, gentle but powerful, nourishes our soul,” added Ms Kenyon.

Monica Galetti, restaurant owner, Masterchef judge, and internationally renowned chef, declared the winners in a ceremony live-streamed on YouTube.

Thousands of people from across the world entered this year's competition, and an overall winner was chosen for each category.

To check the complete list of all the shortlisted entries for this year's competition, click here.

The Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year competition was established in 2011. The awards honour the best food photography and video from across the world. There is something for everyone and the various categories encompass a range of ways in which food is depicted. From magazine-styled food to photographs of families eating together during religious holidays, from depictions of the reality of food production to food growing in its natural habitat, there's something for everyone.

Since 2011, over 80,000 photos and videos from 96 countries have been contributed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)