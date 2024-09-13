'I'm Being Tortured': Andhra Woman In Kuwait Alleges Abuse By Employers

Kavitha's situation allegedly worsened as her employer locked her in a room in Kuwait.

A woman from Andhra Pradesh who went to Kuwait to earn a living has put out a video alleging that she has endured severe physical and mental abuse at the hands of her employer.

In the video, Kavita, who is from Annamayya district, has appealed to Andhra Pradesh Minister Ram Prasad Reddy to "save her" from torture. "Please save me, sir. I am being tortured here. I have two children and a disabled husband. I came to Kuwait for their sake, but I am being subjected to injustice here," she says.

Kavitha's situation allegedly worsened as her employer locked her in a room in Kuwait, and denied her food. She claimed she was under house arrest at her workplace and the agent who facilitated her travel had threatened her and blocked her phone, depriving her of any means of communication with family or authorities.

In response to her appeal, Mr Reddy wrote to Union Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, seeking his intervention to ensure Kavitha's safe return to India. Kavitha's case highlights the suffering of many migrant workers in the Gulf countries, where they are exploited and abused under the Kafala system that binds their legal status to their local employers.