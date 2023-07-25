Illegal Migrants From Myanmar Unarmed: Sources As Manipur Red Flags Entry

"The illegal entry of 718 refugees is being viewed seriously," Manipur chief secretary wrote.

Security forces in Manipur claim no arms or ammunition have been found on the 718 Myanmar nationals who have illegally entered the state. The Manipur government has sought an explanation from the Assam Rifles about the migrants.

"This is nothing new. Every time there are skirmishes along border areas on their side, these villagers from Myanmar cross over in hundreds. We do due diligence and accounting of each is done in a systematic manner. Biometrics are also taken and after the situation cools down, they again cross over," a senior government official told NDTV.

He also said this is not the first instance of migrants crossing over illegally. But due to the tense situation in Manipur, each incident is being highlighted. "District Commissioner and SP of Chandel district have been asked to keep biometrics and photographs of all persons," he added.

The Assam Rifles is a border guarding force and is deputed to guard the border along Myanmar. Although its administrative control is with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Indian Army maintains operational control of AR.

On Monday, Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi sought a report on the situation from Assam Rifles and advised them to push back the Myanmar nationals immediately.

"This fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees is being viewed seriously by the state administration. It might lead to international ramifications, especially in view of ongoing law and order issues," he wrote.

The letter also drew attention to previous such incidents.

"In connection with similar issues in the past, the state government had clearly informed the Assam Rifles, being the border guarding force, to take strict action to prevent entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur on any ground without valid visa/travel documents as per the instruction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," Mr Joshi had stated.

Today, the National Investigation Agency arrested three people in possession of arms in neighbouring Mizoram. One of them is a Myanmar national. The men -- Myanmar national Henry Siangnuna (48) and locals Rohlupuia (55) and C Laldinsaga (43) -- will be produced before the Special NIA Court in Aizawl, an NIA spokesperson said.