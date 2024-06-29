Illegal Casino Operating In Gurugram Society Flat Busted, 6 Arrested: Cops

The police also recovered 473 casino coins and 104 playing cards (Representational)

Gurugram police busted an illegal casino operating in the flat of a society here, officials said on Saturday.

Six people were arrested in the case on Friday night, police said.

Acting on a tip-off the police raided a flat near Bandhwari village on the Faridabad road. They found six people gambling on the casino table, officials said.

The accused were identified as Dishant Jalan, Vishal Hisariya, Jai Behl, Viraj Oberoi, Shayandeep Ghosh, and Paras Ram, police said.

The police also recovered 473 casino coins and 104 playing cards from their possession, they added.

"We are questioning the accused and are trying to nab other associates of the accused", the police spokesperson said.

