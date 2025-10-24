"I'll Show You What <i>Badtameezi</i> Is": Woman's Threat Over Marathi On Flight

A content creator was allegedly threatened by a co-passenger on an Air India flight for not speaking Marathi. The incident occurred on board the Kolkata-Mumbai flight AI676.

Mahi Khan, the content creator, posted a video, showing the woman, who refused to reveal her identity, insisting that he speak Marathi. "You are going to Mumbai, you should know Marathi," she told him. When he replied that he did not speak the language, she said, "No English."

The woman was wearing a shirt with a Hyundai logo.

Khan said, "What kind of misbehavior is this? She is telling me to speak Marathi. What is this?" The woman then said, "Mumbai utariye aapko badtameezi dikhati hu." (When you get off in Mumbai, I'll show you what misbehaviour is)

He added, "Air India mein ye badtameezi ho rhi hai and aise log travel kar rahe hai. (This kind of misbehavior is happening on Air India flight, and such people are travelling.) What kind of mentality is this?"

On Instagram, he wrote, "Speak Marathi or leave Mumbai. That's what this lady told me on my Air India flight AI676 today, before threatening me for saying 'I don't understand Marathi.' Yes, this happened in 2025, in a country that proudly says 'Unity in Diversity.'"

"She was sitting in seat 16A and started shouting that I must speak in Marathi because I'm flying to Mumbai. You cannot force someone to speak a language. You cannot bully someone out of respect," he wrote further.

Mahi Khan urged Air India to take strict action, saying, "No passenger should feel unsafe or humiliated for simply speaking a different language."

The post sparked reactions online, with one social media user even tagging Hyundai India, demanding a public apology and stating that the incident was a matter of the company's brand integrity.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred on a Mumbai local train, where a woman told another to either learn Marathi or "get out." She said, "If you want to stay in our Mumbai, speak Marathi; otherwise, get out."