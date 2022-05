Ikea Store To Open In Bengaluru In June: Report

The India head office of Ikea is in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met the CEO of Ingka Group (Ikea), Jesper Brodin, at the World Economic Forum Meet, being held in Switzerland's Davos.

Mr Brodin held discussions in the backdrop of an Ikea store being opened in Bengaluru.

The Ikea store (furniture) is set to be inaugurated at Nagasandra in June and Mr Brodin invited the Chief Minister for the event.

The India head office of Ikea is in Bengaluru, and issues related to the extensive use of bamboo and other locally available raw materials in the making furniture came up for discussion during the meeting.

Karnataka Ministers Murugesh Nirani and CN Ashwathnarayan, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Industries EV Ramana Reddy, the Chief Minister's Principal Secretary N Manjunath and Commissioner in the Department of Industries Gunjan Krishna were also present.

