IIT Scholar Commits Suicide In Jharkhand

An IIT-ISM research scholar committed suicide in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday, police said.

Ranjan Rathi, a resident of Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was pursuing his Ph.D from the mechanical engineering department.

According to the police, Mr Rathi was alone in the hostel while his roommate was away.

When the victim did not return his roommate's calls, other colleagues were asked to contact him.

The door to Mr Rathi's room was opened early Friday morning and his body was found hanging from the ceiling fan, the police added.

A probe to ascertain the motive behind the suicide is underway.