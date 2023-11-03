Security Tightened At IIT-BHU After Student Forcibly Kissed, Her Clothes Torn

Hundreds of students are protesting at the IIT-BHU after a woman student was allegedly kissed and stripped by three unidentified men on the campus. The incident took place near the student's hostel, and the three bike-borne men also recorded a video of the act.

Claiming that people from outside were involved in the incident, protesting students are demanding that outsiders be banned from entering the campus. They have also sought a wall to separate the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus.

The institute, after a meeting with student representatives, said that they will pursue the proposal of a closed campus with the Ministry of Education.

"The institute shall actively pursue with the Ministry of Education and the University administration for the creation of a closed campus with restricted entry," the BHU Registrar said in a statement.

The registrar also said that security has been tightened and more CCTVs will soon be installed on the campus.

Movement of students will also be restricted between 10 pm and 5 am, the institute said.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman, she was allegedly assaulted when she was out with a friend on Wednesday night. They were near the Karman Baba temple when three men came there on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to a corner and gagged her after separating her from her friend.

The accused then stripped the woman, made a video of her, and clicked photos. They let her go after 15 minutes and took her phone number, the complaint stated.

Police said that they are conducting a probe and are also working jointly with the university administration to ensure safety on the campus.