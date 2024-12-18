'If You Have Courage': KTR's Open Letter To Revanth Reddy On Formula E Row

Telangana's Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi has demanded a discussion on the Formula E racing controversy in the state assembly. Former minister KT Rama Rao, who has been accused of massive irregularities in the matter, has written an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, saying "If you have the courage, initiate a discussion on the Formula-E race issue in the State Assembly".

A corruption case has been filed against Mr Rao, the son of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, over alleged irregularities in Formula E race held at Hyderabad in February 2023. The Anti-Corruption Bureau, which filed the case, has alleged that Rs 55 crore was allegedly transferred to Formula E organisers on verbal orders of Mr Rao.

In his letter today, Mr Rao said the Revanth Reddy government has been making "baseless allegations" against the previous BRS government, "especially against me".

"Instead of having closed-door discussions, the truth about this matter should come out before the four crore people of Telangana through a debate in the State Assembly," he added.

Reiterating that there were no irregularities or corruption in the Formula-E race, e wrote that the agreement was completely transparent, and all payments to the organizers were made in a transparent manner.

"I have already explained this in detail earlier. However, your government has not stopped its false propaganda," he added.

In October this year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau had sought Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma's nod to investigate KTR in the Formula E case.

Sources said former Municipal Administration and Urban Development principal secretary Arvind Kumar has admitted transferring Rs 55 crore to the event organisers on the verbal orders of the former minister who held the portfolio last year.

The irregularities in the transfer were multiple. Not only was the transfer made on verbal orders, it circumvented the cabinet approval and was done after elections were announced in Telangana without taking permission of the Election Commission.

It has also been alleged that the payment was made in pounds without the clearance of the Reserve Bank of India.