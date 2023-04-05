''If You Don't Like It, Leave'': Bengaluru Woman Says Landlord Hiked Rent Without Warning

Rents in India's technology hub of Bengaluru have nearly doubled

Rents in India's technology hub of Bengaluru have nearly doubled since the start of last year, making it the country's hottest residential market. According to a Bloomberg report, landlords in the city, now charge the highest proportion of their property's value as rent, edging out financial centre Mumbai, as per data from market researchers.

Several Bengaluru residents are now taking to social media to share their rental problems in the IT hub. One such tenant complained that her landlord increased the rent suddenly without any warning and ignored the terms of their contract. When she confronted him, her landlord left her no option but to either pay up or leave.

''My Bengaluru landlord hiked up the rent without warning, completely ignoring the terms of the contract. And when I asked for an explanation, he simply said, ''If you don't like it, you can leave and find a new place. The rent in my area has gone up by 100 per cent in just 1 year,'' software engineer Khushboo Verma wrote.



In a follow-up tweet, she said, ''Considering the number of people who can relate with this situation speaks volumes about the condition of real estate in Bengaluru. Rent has increased by 100% in my area in just one year.''