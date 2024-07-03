'If This Election Was To Save Constitution...': PM Modi Hits Out At Opposition In Rajya Sabha

"The entire country voted to re-establish the Constitution," PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an attack on the opposition over the Lok Sabha poll 2024 results and said that if this election was to save the Constitution, the country chose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for it.

"If this election was to save the Constitution, then the people of the nation chose us for it", PM Modi said.

Recalling the Lok Sabha polls in 1977 which were held after the 21-month-long period of emergency, PM Modi said that the people of the country voted to re-establish the Constitution in 1977.

"It was said during the Lok Sabha polls that this was the first election in the history of the country to save the Constitution. I want to remind them (the opposition) of the Lok Sabha polls in 1977 when there was a ban on newspapers and radio. The entire country voted to re-establish the Constitution. Are you (the opposition) misleading the country?" said the Prime Minister.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 1977, the Janata Party (now Bharatiya Janata Party) achieved a landslide victory, bagging 295 seats.

The Congress, which faced the brunt of imposing emergency, dipped to 154 seats.

In the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the BJP-led NDA bagged 293 seats with the BJP securing 234 seats. The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, gained 234 seats with the Congress taking its tally to 99.

Meanwhile, earlier today, as the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began, the House condoled the loss of lives in the stampede incident which occurred at a 'Satsang' in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge called on the government to enact legislation aimed at preventing similar incidents in the future.

