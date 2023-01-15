If It Was Jayalalitha's Rule, Governor Would Have Been Attacked: DMK Leader

RS Bharathi compared the Governor to a migrant worker from Bihar. (File)

DMK Organizational Secretary RS Bharathi has sparked a fresh controversy by saying that North Indians sell panipuri in Tamil Nadu and the Governor is also like them.

He also compared the Governor to a migrant worker from Bihar and said that he would not have left without being beaten had Jayalalitha been alive.

"I had earlier stated that those who sell Soan papdi and Panipuri don't know the pride of Tamil Nadu. I said this in a meeting. I came to know that many have come from Bihar and I think the Governor (RN Ravi) has similarly come by train," DMK leader Bharathi said in a public meeting here on Monday evening.

The outburst came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin had accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text."

Mr Bharathi questioned why the Governor deviated from the speech.

"There is an old saying in villages, 'don't count the leaves (banana leaves used as plates for feast), if you are asked to pick it'...Governor's job is similar to picking up leaves," the DMK leader said.

Mr Bharathi said, "The address is like the food on the leaves... You (Governor) are a cook. You should have cooked and left it at that... if you plan to keep something, the person who is eating will he be quiet ?.. I'm not boasting. If it was Jayalalithaa's rule, he (Governor) would have been attacked and that party men also would not be quiet."

On Monday, the Tamil Nadu assembly also saw unprecedented scenes, when Governor Ravi walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)