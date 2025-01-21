"If Illegal Migrants Are In Millions...": Veep Raises Concerns On "Demographic Disruption"

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said "demographic disruption" is emerging as a serious threat to nationalism, and called for united efforts against attempts to change "organic demography" through allurement and temptation.

During an interaction with students on the theme 'Ideas for building Better Bharat', he said there is a need to deal with the problem of illegal migration, adding it has taken the shape of "unmanageable dimension" with migrants straining the country's resources, employment, health and education sectors.

Batting for a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he asked how anybody could object to "something that is written in the Constitution".

Students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai were present at the programme held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium in the state capital.

"There is a serious cause of concern we need to address in togetherness. Threats are emerging for our nationalism in the form of demographic disruptions. Demographic disruption is very serious," he said.

"Organic demographic evolution is soothing, harmonious. But if demographic explosion takes place only to destabilise a democracy, it is a matter of concern and we have orchestration of conversions through allurements. It's everyone's supreme right to decide for oneself but if that decision is motivated by allurement, temptation with an object to change the organic demography of the nation, it is a concern which we must all take a note of and address," he added.

He flagged the issue of illegal migration and cited its impact in the country.

"We are suffering illegal migration in this country of millions. If we go to count the number... mind boggling. Illegal migration has to be dealt with, but it developed... without even a token of resistance. It's a problem we will have to handle because it has taken the shape of unmanageable dimensions," he said.

"Millions of illegal migrants who have potential to upset our electoral mechanism - they find easy supporters where people think in terms of petty politics. We should always put the nation first and an illegal migrant in our country has no justification. If it is in millions, look at the impact it has on the economy.

"They [illegal migrants] strain our resources, employment, health and education sectors. Our resolution of this monstrous problem of illegal migrants in millions can no longer wait for a solution. Every passing day would make resolution complex. We need to address this issue," the Vice President said.

He said the best way to serve the nation is that every institution functions in their well-defined roles.

"Another area of concern is it has become a fashion that every institutional individual will be advising the other institution how to handle its affairs. That is not the scheme of the Constitution working. The Constitution has defined a role for every institution. Those in the legislature cannot advise the judiciary how to write judgments, that is the role of the judiciary. Similarly, no institution can advise the legislature day and day out how to conduct its affairs. Constitutional wisdom lies that we respect each other's territory," he said.

"Therefore, the best way to serve the nation is that every institution - the legislature, the executive and judiciary function in their well-defined roles," the Vice President said.

Drawing attention towards those opposing the constitutional obligation of the UCC, Vice President Dhankhar said, "Those of you who are aware of constitutional provisions, UCC is in directive principles. An obligation has been cast on governance to have law, to have uniform civil code. One state, Uttarakhand has done it. How can you object to something which is written in our Constitution, which is part of the directive principles of state policy?"

"We cannot be influenced day in and day out only with the narrow considerations of voting patterns. Framers of the Constitution were very wise, very focused. They gave us certain fundamentals, but they indicated that as democracy matures, as we progress, we must also realise for our people certain goals, one of them is the Uniform Civil Code," he added.

Stating that destruction of public property and challenge to public order cannot be countenanced, the Vice President asked, "How can in this country of 1.4 billion, with civilisation ethos of the kind we have, there can be people who challenge public order? People who destroy public property?"

"In your state also, Vande Bharat was stormed. How can we overlook such kinds of nuisance, such kinds of elements? These must be dealt with very severely in an exemplary manner," he added.

Answering a question of a student during the interaction, Vice President Dhankhar said the nation needs quality politicians and the youth of this country must be worried when public representatives are not doing their job and engaging in disturbance and disruption instead of dialogue and deliberation.

Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were also present on the occasion.