If Elected, Will Start Building 18 Lakh Houses In Chhattisgarh: Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Wednesday listed the commitments that the party would work to fulfill for the people if elected.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the second phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections on Wednesday, Mr Singh said the process of building 18 lakh houses would commence immediately if the BJP comes to power in the state.

The initiative would be set in motion after the first cabinet meeting, he said.

"If elected, we will start the process of building and allocating 18 lakh houses after holding our first cabinet meeting. The corruption in PSC will be investigated and farmers will given a bonus of two years. The pace of building public infrastructure in the state will also go up," Mr Singh said at the press conference here.

On the Mahadev betting app scam, which has become a big political talking point in the state amid the assembly polls, he said, "An investigation will be carried out into all the corruption that has happened under this government. The BJP will deliver on its promise of a clean governance."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Murkho ke Sardar" jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that his remark was an insult to the people.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Baghel said, "He verbally abused the public and our leader. PM Modi has become so arrogant that he has no respect for an Opposition leader. Ye ahankar Ravan ka nahi raha toh Modi ka ye ahankar kahan tikega? (If Ravan's arrogance could be defeated, so can PM Modi's)."

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday took a veiled dig at Rahul, calling him "Murkhon KeSardar" after the latter questioned his 'Make in India' claim with regard to the manufacturing and export of mobile phones in the country.

Addressing a rally in the Betul district of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the PM took a swipe at the Congress saying that the leaders of the party have a "mental disease" of not acknowledging the country's achievements.

"A wise leader of the Congress said that everyone in India has 'Made in China' mobile phones. Arre Murkhon ke Sardar, (the leader of stupid people), what world do you live in? The leaders of the Congress have this mental disease of not recognising the achievements of their own country," PM Modi said.

The second phase of the Chhattisgarh assembly elections is scheduled for Friday. The first phase took place on November 7.

