'If Anything Happens...': Supreme Court Orders Medical Aid For Farmer On Fast

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal is on a fast-unto-death near the Khanauri border.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the immediate hospitalisation of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a 70-year-old farmer leader who has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana since November 26.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan noted that Mr Dallewal's health is deteriorating and said the "entire state machinery will be blamed" in the event of any misfortune.

"As an elected government and constitutional organ, you would not like to invite blame if something happened to him," Justice Kant told the central and state governments.

The remarks came even as the Bhagwant Singh-led Punjab government pointed out that Mr Dallewal has refused medical treatment despite his worsening health condition, and has vowed to sacrifice his life for farmers' rights.

The top court, however, said that Mr Dallewal is a leader of the farmers and no leniency can be shown in such a situation.

"He's (Mr Dallewal) their leader. The farmers should also be concerned about his health... You tell us something tomorrow. Do something swiftly," he added.

The bench also directed the protesting farmers at the spot to help Mr Dallewal end his fast, and said the cultivators can directly approach the court to ventilate their grievances.

"We clarify that the court's doors are always open to any suggestion or demand by farmers directly or through their authorised representative," it said.

Farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Khanauri and Shambhu borders since February 13, after their march to Delhi to press for their demands - including a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) - was stopped by the security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8 and on December 14. The Haryana security personnel, however, did not allow them to proceed.

Mr Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands.

In the top court, Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh said as per doctors, Mr Dallewal will need to be hospitalised to prevent his health from deteriorating.

Mr Singh also said that continuous and elaborate meetings were held with Mr Dallewal and other farmers, but they refused to hold any interaction with a high-powered committee constituted by the state government to look into their grievances.

The committee invited the protesting farmers on December 17, but the latter did not engage with it, Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh said the state government was trying to persuade the farmers on a daily basis and suggested they could be permitted to submit their demands directly to the court.