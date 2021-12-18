'If A Girl Can Choose PM At 18, Why Not A Partner': Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the government, saying it has not done anything for upliftment of women. File

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday took a dig at the Central Government and said that if a girl can choose the Prime Minister at the age of 18, then why not a partner.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Owaisi said, "This is a very good example of the paternalism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government. At the age of 18, an Indian citizen can sign contracts, start businesses, choose Prime Ministers and elect MPs and MLAs. I am of the opinion that the 21 age limit for boys should be reduced to 18."

AIMIM chief further slammed and said that this government has not done anything for the upliftment of women.

"In India, child marriage has gone down not because of criminal law but it is because of education and lit bit of economic progress. Despite that, the Government scenes tell us that nearly 12 million children are getting married before the age of 18 years. This government has not done anything for the upliftment of women. The women participation in the workforce which was 26 per cent in 2005, in 2020 it came down to 16 per cent," he said.

He further suggested that the age to contest assembly elections should be 21 years.

"In the Data Protection Bill, you have the right to share data but you can't choose a partner. What kind of logic is this? That is why I feel that this is a wrong step. In my view, at the age of 21 one should be given the right to contest for assembly elections. Even Supreme Court said that now privacy is a fundamental right. One can choose who to marry, one can choose when to have a child. This government has not done anything substantial for the overall development of the women," Mr Owaisi added.

Mr Owaisi said that there are many states in America where marriage is allowed after 14 years. In Britain and Canada, there is a right to marry at the age of 16.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet cleared a proposal to raise the minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21.

The government is likely to propose a bill in Parliament during the ongoing winter session.