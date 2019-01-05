IAS Officer's House, 12 Places In UP, Delhi Raided Over Illegal Sand Mining

The CBI had taken up the case on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday carried out searches at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with illegal sand mining case, officials said.

The residences of senior officers, including IAS officer B Chandrakala, who is famous on social media for her anti-corruption crusade, were also raided in connection with the case, they said.

The searches were spread across multiple districts including Jalaun, Hamirpur, Lucknow and also in the national capital, they added.

The agency had taken up the case on the instructions of Allahabad High Court.

More details are awaited.