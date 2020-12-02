IAF Test-Fires Indigenous, Russian Air Defence Missiles

The exercise was conducted from November 23 to December 2.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) carried out a massive exercise to test its air defence missiles including the indigenous Akash air defence system and the Igla handheld launchers.

IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal, HS Arora witnessed the Surface to Air Guided Weapons Firing as a part of Combined Guided Weapons Firing 2020 at Air Force Station Suryalanka on December 1.

The exercise was conducted from November 23 to December 2. The indigenous Akash Missile System along with Russian short-range Igla missiles were fired and engaged the Manoeuverable Expendable Aerial Target (MEAT) providing near realistic training to the combat crew.

While the country continues to face the unprecedented challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF continues to hone its operational capabilities with an eye on the prevailing security situation.

In his address to the air warriors, HS Arora commended the participating combat squadrons for their professionalism and also appreciated the efforts put in by the station for organising this exercise with requisite COVID-19 precautions. He also urged all the air warriors to be ready to apply all lessons learnt in the Combined Guided Weapons Firing (CGWF) 2020 to any emerging operational scenario.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)