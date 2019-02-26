From Australia, A Stern Message To Pak For 'Urgent, Meaningful Action'

Mazood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack

Australia today issued a strong statement, demanding that Pakistan take "urgent and meaningful action" against terrorist groups in its territory, including Masood Azhar's Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hafiz Saeed's Lashkar-e Taiba. Both organisations carried out multiple terror strikes in India but enjoy a free run in Pakistan.

"Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammed which has claimed responsibility for the 14 February bombing, and Lashkar-e-Taiba," the statement from Australian foreign minister Marise Payne read. "Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory," it added.

Jaish has taken responsibility for the February 14 attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, during which a suicide bomber had driven an explosive-filled minivan into a 78-vehicle convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force, killing 40 men. Lashkar has been responsible for the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, in which more than 150 people died.

Pakistan has so far denied the presence of terror camps on areas it controls. But today, India launched pre-dawn air strikes on a sprawling terror camp of Jaish at Balakot, 80 km from the Line of Control.

While Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed to India to "give peace a chance" a statement issued after his meeting with the country's National Security Committee read: "India committed uncalled for aggression to which Pakistan shall respond at time and place of its choosing".

Pakistan has so far denied that it had any links to any of the terror attacks in India. It had rejected the evidence submitted by India after the terror attack in Pathankot air base two years ago, which, investigators said, was also carried out by Jaish.

Most of the nations have supported India after the February 14 terror attack. France said it would move a proposal at the United Nations to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Asked about India's right to self-defence, US president Donald Trump had earlier said: "India is looking at something very strong. And I mean, India just lost almost 50 people with an attack. So, I could understand that also".

The government today briefed representatives of 12 nations about the air strikes. The meeting was attended by diplomats from the US, UK, Russia, Australia, Indonesia, Turkey and six ASEAN nations.