Will See How To Ensure An-32 Crash Does Not Happen Again: Air Force Chief

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa was speaking at the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy (File)

The Indian Air Force will investigate the cause of the recent crash of a transport aircraft in Arunachal Pradesh and ensure such accidents do not happen again, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa said Saturday.

His comments come days after the wreckage of the IAF's Antonov An-32 aircraft was found in a remote area in Arunachal Pradesh more than a week after it went missing with 13 people on board. There were no survivors.

"We have recovered the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder... We will go into the detail (to ascertain) as to what happened and how do we make sure that it does not happen again," he told reporters on the sidelines of Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal near Hyderabad.

"In Arunachal Pradesh, the terrain is very treacherous and most of the time, it is cloudy...When you are flying in that terrain, in that cloudy weather, there have been many, not only Air Force, even otherwise, Pawan Hans and all, accidents, because of controlled flight into terrain," he said.

The Russian-origin aircraft went missing in the afternoon of June 3, around 33 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper on Tuesday at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.