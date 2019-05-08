IAF Aircraft Overshoots Main Runway In Mumbai, Many Flights Delayed

Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which air force aircraft overran isn't available for operations

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft overshot the main runway while departing from the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night. The air force aircraft AN-32 was departing for Yelahanka Air Force near Bengaluru in Karnataka. However, no injuries have been reported.

An official of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) said today that due to this incident, aircraft movement was diverted to the secondary runway. Runway 27 at Mumbai Airport which the air force aircraft overran isn't available for operations.

"We confirm that an Air Force aircraft departing from the Mumbai airport had runway excursion at 11.39 pm on Tuesday," the official said.

According to Defence Ministry officials, the aircraft had to abandon take off in view of a technical issue and overshot the runway. "The aircraft and the crew are safe. A recovery team has arrived in Mumbai and the aircraft will be cleared shortly," the officials said.

The city-based Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, the country's second busiest airport after New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, has two crossing runways -- 0927 (the main runway) and 1432 (the secondary runway) which together handle a little over 1,000 arrivals and departures per day.

A large part of the operations is carried out from the main runway.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI and IANS)



