'I Was Misinterpreted,' Lawyer On Suggesting Dawood Ibrahim Wants To Return To India

"I was narrating an incident (in the court) that had happened some six-seven years ago and it was misinterpreted by the media," advocate Shyam Keswani told PTI.
He said he was informing the magistrate yesterday, who was hearing the police's plea on remand of Dawood's younger brother Iqbal Kaskar in an extortion case.
The anti-extortion unit of Thane police named Kaskar and his brothers- Dawood and Anees Ibrahim- for threatening a builder.
"I told the magistrate that it happened that Dawood had expressed his willingness to return to India to a top lawyer," Mr Keswani said.
However, his condition was that he should be kept in high security Arthur Road Jail and his trial is being conducted in the jail premises.
Mr Keswani said his response about Dawood was in reply to the magistrate, who apparently in lighter vein told Kaskar to share with police if he had any information about Dawood's whereabouts.
"Kaskar replied in the negative," Mr Keswani said.
At this, Mr Keswani narrated the events that happened many years ago.