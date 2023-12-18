'I Have To Run': South Korean Vlogger Claims Harassment By Man In Maharashtra

The police has so far not reacted to the video.

A South Korean vlogger Kelly was harassed in Maharashtra by a man when she was recording a video while interacting with the locals. The horrific incident was captured on camera and the clip has been circulating widely on social media.

The incident took place when Kelly was engaging with the locals at a market while sipping coconut water. In the video, she is seen talking to the shopkeepers and customers at a shop. Suddenly, a man comes and grabs her. He keeps his hand around her neck and looks at the camera. Meanwhile, another man comes and stands next to her. The first guy can be heard saying, "Don't stand so far. Hold her like this." He continues to hold her even as she tries to distance herself. Kelly looks visibly uncomfortable and says in the clip, "I have to run from here". She walks away as soon as she can and says, "They really like to hug."

The police has so far not reacted to the video.

Last year, two men were arrested for harassing a South Korean woman in Mumbai while she was live-streaming. In a video shared online, one of the accused was seen dragging the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts "no, no". The incident took place in Khar.

The video shows the man getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting.

As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman denies it and tells them in broken English that her house is nearby. The woman, retweeting the video, said she tried not to escalate the situation as the accused was with another person. "Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming," she said.