'I Do Not Take Him Seriously': Raghav Chadha On Navjot Sidhu's Protest

Raghav Chadha has previously called Navjot Singh Sidhu "the Rakhi Sawant of state politics". (File)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and spokesperson Raghav Chadha on Sunday hit out at Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu for joining dharna by guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house and said that he does not take the Congress leader seriously.

Asked about Mr Sidhu's dharna outside Mr Kejriwal's residence, Mr Chadha told ANI, "Earlier also, I said that Sidhu is Rakhi Sawant of Punjab politics. He knows how to do drama. There is no need for serious discussion on him. It is also useless to make statements on him and I do not take him seriously."

AAP spokesperson's remarks came after Mr Sidhu joined dharna by guest teachers outside Mr Kejriwal's residence. The guest teachers of the Delhi government were protesting and demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

Addressing media persons, Mr Sidhu said, "22,000 guest teachers are working as bonded labourers here."

Further, Mr Chadha said that Punjab Education Minister ran away when Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited him for a debate on the condition of the education system in Punjab and Delhi.

"When our Education Minister Manish Sisodia invited Punjab Education Minister for debate on education condition, then he ran away," he said.

Slamming Punjab Congress over their internal issues, Mr Chadha said, "We have nothing to do with the internal problems of Punjab Congress. The party is becoming an irrelevant force in Punjab today. There is no political dominance left. They are fighting among themselves only."

"Congress itself is the Opposition of its own party," Mr Chadha added.