I Can Still Drive A Truck To Help Our Soldiers: Anna Hazare

Anna Hazare, who was once an Army driver, was reacting to the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 jawans were killed.

All India | | Updated: February 16, 2019 05:22 IST
Anna Hazare is now admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.


Mumbai: 

Social activist Anna Hazare, who is currently hospitalised following his fast, said Friday that he still had enough strength to drive a military truck.

Anna Hazare, who was once an Army driver, was reacting to the terrorist attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in which at least 40 jawans were killed.

"I can not pick up the gun because of my old age, but if the need be, I can surely hold the steering wheel to ferry supplies to our armymen fighting for the country," a close aide of Anna Hazare quoted him as saying from the hospital bed.

Anna Hazare, an octogenarian, ended his six-day fast over the demand of appointment of anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal on February 5.

Suffering from certain health issues, he is now admitted to a hospital in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

Before he attained national fame as anti-corruption crusader, Kisan Baburao Hazare, fondly known as Anna, joined the Army in 1960 as a truck driver. He served in the Khem Karan sector during the Indo-Pak war of 1965.

