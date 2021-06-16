'Son Of A Lion,' Says Chirag Paswan, Sidelined By Rebels In His LJP Party

Chirag Paswan said today that he was ready for a legal fight against the rebel group.

Chirag Paswan, fighting for survival after a coup in the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by his uncle, said today that he was ready for a legal fight against the rebel group, declaring that he was "the son of Ram Vilas Paswan, a sher ka bachcha".

The sidelined LJP leader also defended decisions like contesting the Bihar election separately from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, which was one of the reasons for his feud with his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Pashupati Paras and four other MPs on Monday broke away and asked the Speaker to recognize them as a separate group, leaving Chirag Paswan, their leader, alone in what was a group of six MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Mr Paras has rebuffed all attempts at a rapprochement and has been cold to Chirag Paswan's reported compromise formula, to install his mother as LJP president in his place.

"If you had asked me, I would have made you party's parliamentary board chief," Chirag Paswan told reporters.

"We may have to fight a long legal battle on how the rebel group elected someone as its chairman."