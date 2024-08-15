'I Am Confident That...': Italy PM Wishes India On 78th Independence Day

Italy Prime Minister Georgia Meloni wished India on its 78th Independence Day. The Italian Prime Minister shared a picture of her on social media platform X with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, India and Italy's "strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future."

"On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page," Ms Meloni said.

In occasione del 78° Giorno dell'Indipendenza, desidero esprimere i miei più sinceri auguri al popolo indiano, e in particolare ai molti indiani che seguono questa pagina. Italia e India condividono un legame sempre più forte, e sono certa che insieme raggiungeremo grandi… pic.twitter.com/DG8Ujo03Co — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 15, 2024

"Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future," she added.

During the G7 summit in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi arrived in Italy at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit. This was his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term earlier this month.

"Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," PM Modi said.

"We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," he said.

During the G7 summit, a selfie and a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ms Meloni during the G7 summit went viral on social media. In the picture, the Italian PM and Prime Minister Modi can be seen smiling. In the video, they can be seen waving at the camera with Ms Meloni saying "Hello from the Melodi team".

"Melodi" is a term that went viral on social media after PM Modi and Ms Meloni's bilateral meeting last year.