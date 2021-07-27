'I Am Confident...': BS Yediyurappa On Successor Basavaraj Bommai

Lingayat leaders had spoken in favour of BS Yediurappa's continuation as Chief Minister.

BS Yediyurappa, who announced his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister yesterday, congratulated Basavaraj Bommai after the latter's name was announced as replacement. The 78-year-old tweeted saying he was confident of the current state Home Minister's leadership.

"I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state," tweeted Mr Yediyurappa, who bid a tearful farewell yesterday.

Congratulations to Shri @BSBommai on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka. I am confident you will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of people of the state. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 27, 2021

He tweeted a more elaborate message in Kannada, too.

Mr Bommai was picked as the next Chief Minister at a meeting of party MLAs this evening. Central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy attended the meet in Bengaluru. The oath-taking ceremony will be held at 3 pm tomorrow, sources said.

A leader of the politically powerful Lingayat community like Mr Yediyurappa, the 61-year-old Mr Bommai was among the former's close confidants. Earlier, religious leaders of the community and a few who even belonged to the opposition Congress, had spoken in favour of Mr Yediurappa's continuation in the post.

Sources said Mr Yediyurappa had resigned on July 10. A senior leader close to him had taken his resignation letter to Delhi and handed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same day.

The BJP's first Chief Minister in the south, Mr Yediyurappa got his fourth term after a coup in 2019, which saw the alliance government of Janata Dal Secular and the Congress topple as 17 rebels resigned. Most joined the BJP and many became part of Mr Yediyurappa's cabinet.