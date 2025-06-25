Hydroponic Cannabis Worth Rs 3.47 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport, 2 Arrested

Customs officials on Wednesday arrested two persons after recovering hydroponic marijuana valued at Rs 3.47 crore from them at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said.

The two passengers, both Indians, were intercepted after they arrived in the city from Bangkok, the official said.

A search led to the recovery of 3,474 grams of hydroponic marijuana, with potential to fetch about Rs 3.47 crore in the illicit drug market, concealed in their checked-in baggage, he official said.

Hydroponic weed refers to cannabis plants grown using a hydroponic system, which is a method of growing plants without soil.

The passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.

