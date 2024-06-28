Hyderabad Woman Strangled By Mother-In-Law After Dispute Over Tea: Cops

The accused woman has been arrested, the police said. (Representational)

A simple request for tea escalated into a heated argument between a woman and her daughter-in-law, resulting in the latter's death in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the 28-year-old victim, identified as Ajmiri Begum, was reportedly strangled by her mother-in-law, following the dispute. The incident took place around 10:30 am on Thursday, and the accused woman has been arrested.

The accused woman, identified as Farzana, asked her daughter-in-law for tea, which was refused. Subsequently, Farzana followed Ajmiri to the kitchen and strangled her with a scarf," a senior officer with Attapur Police said.

The officer further mentioned that there had been constant clashes between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the past 15 days.

"The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law had been at odds for a while," he said, adding that a case has been registered.

"We are waiting for the report of the post-mortem examination," he added.

Police were further looking into the matter.

More details are awaited.

