Hyderabad Traffic Cops Given Buttermilk Packets, Water Bottles To Beat The Heat Hyderabad authorities distributed buttermilk packets during the afternoon hours to traffic cops to help them withstand the heat wave.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Hyderabad traffic cops were given two packets of buttermilk. Hyderabad: As Hyderabad temperature inch closer to 40 degrees, the city traffic authorities, on Wednesday, were seen distributing buttermilk packets during the afternoon hours to cops who were on traffic duty on roads and signals. The traffic cops were given two packets of buttermilk which is considered elixir of health. Along with buttermilk, glucose biscuits and water bottles are also being supplied to keep them energised and maintain their water levels.



"In this hot summer, we are distributing two buttermilk packets to each traffic cop who is performing duty on a road or at a signal," said Suman Kumar, Circle Inspector, Abids Traffic police station, who distributed buttermilk to traffic cops.



"This is being practiced all over Hyderabad city to maintain their health and body water levels," Mr Kumar told ANI.



On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius, which happens to be three degrees above the normal levels as well as the highest of the season. The minimum temperature was also recorded two notches above the usual at 24.9 degrees Celsius, reports Skymet Weather.



Anil Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad said, "To counter the heat wave, we are supplying two buttermilk packets to each and every police officer who is working in the Hyderabad."



He added, "In addition to this, we are also supplying Glucose-D and water bottles, we are also advising them to drink a lot of water during the daytime so that they do not get dehydrated."



(With Inputs From ANI)



