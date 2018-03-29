Hyderabad Traffic Cops Given Buttermilk Packets, Water Bottles To Beat The Heat

"In this hot summer, we are distributing two buttermilk packets to each traffic cop who is performing duty on a road or at a signal," said Suman Kumar, Circle Inspector, Abids Traffic police station, who distributed buttermilk to traffic cops.
"This is being practiced all over Hyderabad city to maintain their health and body water levels," Mr Kumar told ANI.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.7 degrees Celsius, which happens to be three degrees above the normal levels as well as the highest of the season. The minimum temperature was also recorded two notches above the usual at 24.9 degrees Celsius, reports Skymet Weather.
Anil Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Traffic, Hyderabad said, "To counter the heat wave, we are supplying two buttermilk packets to each and every police officer who is working in the Hyderabad."
(With Inputs From ANI)