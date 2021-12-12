Hyderabad MLA Accused Of Assaulting Man, CCTV Footage Being Probed: Cops

The assault was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby and a police complaint has been registered.

A Hyderabad resident has accused Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan of assaulting him in public because he did not greet him.

The assault was captured in a CCTV camera installed nearby and a police complaint has been registered. The AIMIM MLA is yet to respond to the allegations.

The complainant, Gulam Ghouse Jeelani, told the media that Mr Khan is his neighbour. Referring to an earlier dispute with the legislator, Mr Jeelani alleged that he was sitting near his house at the Charminar bus stand past midnight when Mr Khan came with his armed guards and hit him. "He told me I did not say 'Salaam'. Why should I say 'Salaam' to him? I had not even seen him. He kept saying he had been an MLA for 25 years. He then threatened to rip me apart, his nephews said I will be shot."

Mr Jeelani said he had earlier approached AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi with complaints against the local MLA. "I had been quiet because Asad saab had asked me to handle the matter with patience. But this is just not acceptable," he said.

The complainant, whose family has links with the AIMIM and his brother Mohammad Mannan is a party leader, appealed to Mr Owaisi to oust Mr Khan from the party. "He is not God that he must always be greeted," he said.

The complainant said he knows that no action would be taken against the MLA. "I know his influence. Let him do what he can. I will do what I can."

The CCTV footage shows the MLA walking up to Mr Jeelani. What follows is an altercation where the two are seen arguing. The MLA then slaps Mr Jeelani and his security officers are seen pushing him. As the legislator moves to hit Mr Jeelani again, others pull him away.

Hussaini Alam inspector Naresh Kumar told NDTV they had received a complaint that the MLA had assaulted the young man. They would examine CCTV footage and probe details before registering an FIR.

The inspector said there seem to have been some disputes between the two families as the complainant had referred to a video that went viral of the son of the MLA abusing the elder brother of the complainant.