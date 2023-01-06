Hyderabad Man Dies After Jumping In Front Of Incoming Metro Train

The identityof the man has notbeen established so far. (Representational)

An unidentified man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running metro train in Hyderabad, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Moosapet station on Thursday night and footage from the CCTV showed the person purportedly jumping in front of the train while it was approaching on platform number two, they said.

The man, aged between 35-40, apparently entered the station without buying a ticket. He went to the platform number two, waited for some time and jumped in front of an incoming train and died after suffering multiple injuries, a police official at Kukatpally police station said.

The identity of the man has not been established so far, they said adding a case was registered. Further investigations were on.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)