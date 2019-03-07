Man Detained In Hyderabad For Allegedly Smuggling Gold From Dubai

The police recovered 550 grams of gold worth Rs 17.5 lakhs from the accused.

The Hyderabad police has detained a person for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai.

The police recovered 550 grams of gold worth Rs 17.5 lakhs in the international market from the possession of the accused on Wednesday.

According to the commissioner's task force team, the accused, Syed Abdul Hai Tameem, allegedly used to bring gold from Dubai and sell it to people in Hyderabad at a higher rate.

Anjani Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad said that the accused smuggled gold in different forms like powder, paste and ornaments.

Yesterday, the Central Excise and Customs in Goa took into custody an international passenger for allegedly smuggling gold paste worth over Rs 18 lakh at Dabolim airport. He too arrived from Dubai.

The passenger had concealed the gold paste in the waistband of his jeans pant.

"Customs officials searched the passenger and found that he was carrying gold paste worth Rs. 18.09 lakh," said Commissioner of Customs R Manohar.

"The passenger had arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. The gold paste weighing 590 grams was found concealed in the waistband of his jeans pants," he said.



