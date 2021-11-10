Hyderabad Man Arrested For Online Rape Threats To Virat Kohli's Daughter

Virat Kohli was attacked after he spoke against the incessant trolling of Mohammed Shami (FILE)

A software engineer from Hyderabad has been arrested over online rape threats to Virat Kohli's daughter after the team lost to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Ramnagesh Alibathini, 23, was arrested by the Mumbai Police today. He has reportedly worked for a food delivery app in the past. He is being brought to Mumbai, said the police.

There was national outrage over threats to the nine-month-old daughter of cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma last week.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notice to Delhi Police, seeking a copy of the FIR (first information report), details of the accused identified and arrested, and a detailed "action taken report", in the matter.

The hate comments started appearing on social media after India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 24.

Virat Kohli was also attacked after he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate, Mohammed Shami, who was targeted over his religion after the loss.