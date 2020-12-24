Hyderabad Man Anand Goud Cycles 1,550 Km To Delhi In 7 Days In Hope For New Record

Anand Goud reached Delhi on December 23

Hyderabad cyclist Anand Goud covered 1,550 km on his bicycle in an attempt to enter the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records.

Mr Goud reached the national capital on Wednesday after starting from Hyderabad on December 17. This is not the first-time that Anand Goud has attempted to etch his name in the record books. Earlier, he slow-jogged over 600 kms from Hyderabad to Tirupati to register his name in the Wonder Book of Records.

"I completed this journey in 7 days. Before this, I slow jogged 650km from Hyderabad to Tirupati to enter Wonder Book of Records - India," Anand Goud told news agency ANI.

"I was practicing for six months. I'm doing this because we are young and we have to show our talents. I'm targetting 18-20 km in one hour and I'm trying to complete 200 km daily. I have given application for the Asian Book of Records and India Book of Records," he added.

Anand Goud now has his eyes set on the illustrious Guinness Book of Records.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)