Hyderabad Man, A Pet Parent, Kills 5 Newborn Stray Puppies In Parking Lot

In a shocking case of animal cruelty at a residential apartment in Hyderabad, a man killed five newborn puppies by smashing them against the wall and floor and hitting them with rocks in the apartment's basement parking area. Ironically, Ashish, a businessman, is a pet parent and killed the puppies when he was out on a walk with his dog.

Disturbing footage from the Indis VB residential apartment's parking area shows Ashish walking with his dog. The dog approaches a newborn puppy. Ashish then picks up the little one and smashes it on the floor. He then sits on his haunches, as if to check if the puppy is alive. Ashish then crushes the puppy under his feet.

The five puppies were found dead in the parking lot with marks of serious injuries. When confronted, Ashish initially said he was trying to "control" the puppies and stop them from coming near his dog. The CCTV footage, however, showed otherwise. When neighbours questioned him about what harm five-day-old puppies could do, he had no reply.

Later, in a video, Ashish is seen admitting that he killed the puppies. "I hit them with a rock and smashed them against the wall." Asked if the puppies had harmed him, he replied, "No". When asked if he had something against stray dogs, he said, "Sometimes, they bark and attack." He also said he is a pet parent and has a dog.

In one of the videos, where his neighbours are seen confronting him, Ashish starts crying. His wife is seen trying to defuse the situation. "Ask him what he has done; he has killed puppies," a neighbour is heard saying. She is also shown the video in which he hits a puppy. "You are a threat to society," one neighbour says.

Any act of cruelty against animals is a punishable offence under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act.