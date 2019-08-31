Hyderabad-Bound Vistara Flight Lands Back In Mumbai Over Technical Snag

Vistara then arranged another aircraft for the passengers, the spokesperson said. (Representational)

A Vistara aircraft flying to Hyderabad on Friday was made to land back in Mumbai after a technical problem was detected after its take-off.

"Our Hyderabad-bound flight UK869 returned to Mumbai due to a technical snag detected after take-off," a Vistara spokesperson said.

After the aircraft was safely landed back in Mumbai, the airline arranged another aircraft for the passengers.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but the flight crew's decision was entirely in the interest of passenger safety which is always our first priority," the spokesperson added.

