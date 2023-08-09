He Went To Terrace On Midnight Date. Fell To Death Hiding From Girl's Father

A man died after falling from the terrace of a building while on a midnight date with his girlfriend. The incident took place in Hyderabad's Borabanda locality early on Sunday.

Shoaib, 20, had gone to the terrace of his girlfriend's building with pizza around midnight for a late-night date when they heard her father coming up the steps, according to the police. Startled, Shoaib ran to the edge of the roof and fell off while trying to take support from some dangling wires, the police said.

He sustained severe injuries to his head after falling from the fourth floor of the building and died of his injuries, they added.

The fall happened around 3 am and Shoaib was shifted to Osmania Hospital where he was declared dead around 5:30 am.



The victim's father has filed a complaint with the police alleging foul play in his son's death.