Police raided the house Friday night after they were tipped off about a suspected sex racket being operated from there.

Husband Of Punjab IAS Officer Arrested On Immoral Trafficking Charges

The man was booked on charges of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act (Representational)

The husband of an IAS officer was held on charges of "immoral trafficking" after he was found with a woman at a house in Sarabha Nagar here during a raid, police said on Sunday.

The man was booked on charges of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, they said.

The IAS officer has served at several high-ranking posts. 

