Husband Of BJP Lawmaker's Daughter Assaulted Outside Court In UP

Ms Misra had claimed her husband and she feared reprisals from her father for marrying outside her caste

In dramatic events at the Allahabad High Court today, Ajitesh Kumar, whose marriage to Sakshi Misra, the daughter of a BJP lawmaker, prompted Ms Misra to claim she and her husband were in danger from her father because she married outside her caste, was repeatedly slapped by a group of unknown persons. The attack on Mr Kumar occurred while the couple was still under police protection after having travelled from Noida.

"As they were about to enter the courtroom Ajitesh was beaten while in police protection. Only Ajitesh was beaten up. It is not known who these people are, but it proves there is indeed a threat to their life for which they are seeking protection," SN Naseem, a lawyer present outside the courtroom, said.

In the hearing that followed the assault, the High Court directed the SP (Prayagraj) to ensure the couple had full protection while travelling to whichever place they wanted to go to. It also directed the state government to provide all necessary security.

Sakshi Misra, 23, the daughter of Rajesh Misra, a legislator from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, married Ajitesh Kumar, 29, at a temple in Prayagraj on July 4. She then posted a video on social media asking for protection from the court because she felt her husband and she were in danger from her father for marrying outside her caste.

In the video, which went viral, Sakshi Misra refers to her father and brother using their nicknames "Pappu Bhartaul" and "Vicky Bhartaul".

"Papa and Vicky, I mean Honourable MLA Pappu Bhartaul ji and Vicky Bhartaul ji, please live and let us live in peace... I really am married, I am not wearing sindoor for fashion," she says, as a man who appears to be her husband holds up a mobile phone to record her statement.

"Papa, you have sent your goons after me...like Rajiv Rana... I am tired... We are tired of running around and our life is in danger. Vicky and Papa, stop troubling Abhi and his relatives. You live in peace, do politics. I want to be happy and free," she says in the video.

The BJP lawmaker has denied his daughter's charge and said there was "a political conspiracy" against him. He also claimed he had objected to his daughter's marriage not because of caste but because of the age difference and her husband's low income.

Ms Misra, however, refuted her father's claims.

"I have lived in that house and I know they believe in the caste system. I am sure if I had told them that I wanted to marry a man from my own caste, they would not have approved of the relationship even then," she added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.