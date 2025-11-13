When Relationship Coaches Fight: Woman Says Husband Hit Her With Set-Top Box

A relationship coach from Kerala has accused her husband, also a popular influencer, of physically assaulting her.

Gigi Mario and Mario Joseph, known for their relationship counselling and life coaching, have a large following on social media.

According to an FIR filed by the Chalakudy police in Thrissur district on November 1, Gigi met her husband on October 25 to discuss their differences. The FIR stated that the couple had been living separately for the past nine months due to "professional issues".

What began as a conversation soon escalated into an argument, during which, she alleged, Mario physically assaulted her and damaged her mobile phone.

On the day of the incident, Mario allegedly hit Gigi on the head with a set-top box, bit her left hand, and pulled her hair. He is also accused of breaking her mobile phone, worth around Rs 70,000.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Mario Joseph under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) -- including Section 126(2) for wrongful restraint, 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, 118(1) for causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapons or means, and 324(4) for mischief resulting in damage to property.

The couple are founders of the Philokalia Foundation, which offers family counselling, matrimonial services, and other charitable services.

Police said further investigation is underway.

